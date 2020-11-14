CP reads riot act to officers, men in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned officers and men of the Command against negligence, indolence and complacency, especially during the ember months.

Odumosu gave the warning in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Lagos.

The commissioner urged the personnel to rise up to the security challenges of the ember months that is characterised by high crimes and social vices.

“I have read the riot act to some of the policemen in the command who have not been performing their statutory duties as expected after the EndSARS violence that wrecked havoc in Lagos State.

“There is no reason or excuse for any policeman to be absent or indolent on duty in spite of the words of encouragement, solidarity and support from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

“Even the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and well meaning Nigerians, including our wives and mothers,…