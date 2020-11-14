Nigeria to build new museum for looted art | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria intends to build a new museum over the next four years that could exhibit looted Benin bronzes currently displayed in European and American museums, officials said Friday.

Many Benin bronzes — a group of more than a thousand prized metal plaques and sculptures looted in 1897 by British troops from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, in modern-day Nigeria — are at the British Museum and the Ethnological Museum of Berlin.

The possibility of having the objects returned to Benin City in Nigeria’s southern Edo state and shown at the future Edo Museum of West African Art has long been a dream for many.

“I am elated,” Theophilus Umogbai, curator of the existing National Museum in Benin, told AFP.

“The museum will serve as an identity symbol of the…