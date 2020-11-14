Sanwo-Olu unveils Nigeria´s first electric car | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday unveiled Nigeria’s first locally-assembled full electric car, aimed at reducing pressure on use of petroleum.

The Hyundai Kona car, manufactured by Stallion Group is 100 percent electric and comes with zero emission, 482km driving range, and can be charged both at home and workplace.

Sanwo-Olu said at the unveiling in Lagos that the electric car was technology on display.

“The future that we see is the future of technology and this is the technology that we are talking about.

“This is 21st Century technology that has been brought into our country.

“With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of oil again, what is the pump price of petroleum again.

“All the issues and fights that we are having about prices of petroleum going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past.

“This is a way to go, and it is the future that we are seeing now.

“This is the first…