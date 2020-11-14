“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Reunion Special Is HereGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A new trailer teasing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special means fans of the 1990s sitcom can now officially get excited to watch it according to reports by HuffPost.

Will Smith, who starred in the show, shared the trailer for the upcoming special on his Instagram account on Friday. The reunion is set to air on HBO Max on 19 November. In the caption for the post, Will wrote:

These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.

In the trailer, Will is joined by his co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks; Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks; Karyn Parsons, who played Hilary Banks; Daphne Reed, who played Vivian Banks; Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey; and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jeffrey Allen Townes), who played Jazz.

“I’ve always been able to recognise chemistry,” Will says in the trailer.

Fresh Prince centered on Will, whose high-school-aged character (who bears the same name) moved from West…