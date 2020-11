Yemi Alade in a new Instagram post has teased her fans about her upcoming album with a picture of the cover and tracklist for the album called Empress. The album she hints will be out on the 20th of this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YemiAlade WOMAN OF […]

The post Yemi Alade's Album "Empress" Features Estelle, Rudeboy And Patoranking appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper