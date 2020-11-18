Irie Vibes 2020 holds tomorrow in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Irie Vibes, an art and music event, and also a platform for the prevention and eradication of Cervical Cancer, is set to hold tomorrow at the Lagos Fringe Festival, Freedom Park, Lagos.

Organised by Shimmers Productions Services in collaboration with 09.16 Enterprises, this initiative is a three in one party package, which includes: art exhibition, reggae night and free cervical cancer screening test aimed at not only creating awareness for its prevention, but also to provide a lasting solution through screenings done at the venue.

It is an initiative of Lucia Ikediashi who lost her mum to cervical cancer 11 years ago and she has since learnt that such a death is 100 per cent avoidable with regular check – screening.

Ikediashi, who is the artistic director of Irie Vibes Fest, said Freedom Park Lagos, Lagos Fringe Festival, Goethe-Institut, Lasena Artesian Natural Alkaline Water, The Mixbane, Nebula Pyrotechnics and Bature Brewery support the event.