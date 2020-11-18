



The Vatican has commenced an investigation into how Pope Francis’ official Instagram account “liked” a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian bikini model Natalia Garibotto. The screenshot of the misplaced Instagram “like” surfaced on social media on November 13 but the photograph was unliked on November 14, after the Catholic News Agency (CNA) asked the […]

The post Vatican Launch Investigation After Pope Francis Instagram "Likes" Bikini Model Picture appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper