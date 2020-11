A 34-year-old trader, Mr Ndukwe Ekekwe, allegedly paralysed by officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday presented before a Lagos judicial panel of inquiry, a photograph of one of the officers allegedly responsible for his paralysis.

