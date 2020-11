Cardi B has been named the Woman of the Year by Billboard. The Grammy award-winning rapper is set to receive the honour at Billboard’s Women In Music event next month. This will be the music brand’s 15th Annual Women in Music Event and it will stream live on Dec. 10 at billboardwomeninmusic.com at 8 p.m. […]

