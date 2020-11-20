Ebreneyin promises exciting moments at Ibori Club’s Captain’s inaugural tourney | The Guardian Nigeria News

Players arrive, register today as tourney tees off tomorrow

Golfers from across the country are expected to converge on the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, to celebrate the club’s captain, Alfred Ebreneyin’s inaugural competition.

In preparation for the tournament, the club has been tuned up in style in anticipation of a grand event, where friends and rivals will gather to renew ties.

The tournament was earlier scheduled for the second quarter of this year, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and its consequent effects on activities worldwide.

At stake at the two-day event are laurels in ladies and men’s categories, as well as veteran and super veteran cadres.

According to the host, Ebreneyin, players, and others are expected to arrive at the club, register, and join in the cocktail today, while the ceremonial tee-off and tournament proper, as well as the presentation of prizes to winners and the dinner party, will hold today.

Mr. Ebreneyin expressed…