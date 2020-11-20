FlickSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick hinted Friday that he feels burly centre-back Jerome Boateng should have been offered a contract extension for next season by the European champions.

The 32-year-old Boateng helped Bayern win the treble for the second time in his career last season, but has been told his contract will not be renewed when it expires next June.

“Jerome knows how I see it and how I feel about it. That’s important to me,” Flick confirmed in a press conference before Saturday’s game at Bremen.

“He has had some outstanding performances and won the triple for the second time.

“Therefore little needs to be said about his qualities.”

Having joined from Manchester City in 2011, the 2014 World Cup winner has lifted the Champions…