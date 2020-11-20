Google launches strong encryption for Android messagesTechnology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Google said Thursday it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users, making it harder for anyone — including law enforcement — to read the content of messages.

“End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you’re messaging,” said Google product lead Drew Rowny in announcing the rollout.

Google’s move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard with additional features for images and videos.

It will be available for people communicating using Android-powered devices.

The move brings additional privacy and security to Google’s messaging application, but comes amid rising complaints from law enforcement agencies around the world that strong encryption may enable criminals to hide their tracks.

Digital rights activists have long supported strong encryption…