23-year-old Nigerian singer Omah Lay took Nigerians by surprise following the success of his song “Bad Influence” which catapulted him into stardom. When 2020 started, the youngster was just another Port Harcourt boy trying to make headway in life but fast forward months later and he is a fan favorite to many music lovers. Taking […]

