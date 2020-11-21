37 die in violent start to Uganda’s election seasonWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At least thirty-seven people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine this week, marking a particularly violent start to the country’s election season.

Two days of protests were sparked by Wine’s arrest ahead of a political rally in the run-up to January 14’s election, in which he is seen as the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking to extend his 36-year rule.

Dozens died and hundreds were arrested as tyres were burned and police responded to hurled rocks with teargas, rubber bullets and live rounds in the capital Kampala and other towns.

On Friday, there was a heavy police and army presence in Kampala with roadblocks and security checks, after protests turned to looting and robberies the evening before.

“We have recorded so far 37 dead bodies, those related to the protests which started Wednesday,” police health director Moses Byaruhanga told AFP, adding that the victims had died…