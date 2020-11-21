Eyimofe selected for 2020 Torino Film Festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is now confirmed that Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) will screen at this year’s Torino Film Festival (TFF) in Italy. The film, which had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, will screen on November 24, in the Torino 38 section.

Established in 1982 by Professor Gianni Rondolino, the Torino Film Festival is dedicated to innovative styles and new trends in cinema in Italy and abroad. Every year, TFF has established itself as a forum dedicated to supporting independent cinema, first and second works, documentaries and linguistic experimentation. The festival also supports research on the history of cinema through in-depth retrospectives of international cinematic artists.

Throughout its history, the Torino Film Festival has had the honor of hosting international artists such as Francis Ford Coppola, Wim Wenders, Claude Chabrol, John Carpenter, Manoel De Oliveira, Aleksandr Sokurov, Emir Kusturica,…