



Cybercriminals targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation, the club said. “The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption,” it said in a statement late Friday. All “critical systems” required for games to […]

The post Hackers target Manchester United appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper