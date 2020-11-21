Salami panel wants other security agencies officers to head EFCC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on sundry infractions against the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has recommended the appointment of personnel of other security services to head the anti-graft agency.

Magu was accused of sundry corruption and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Recall that the Panel was inaugurated by Buhari in July and was given 45 days to carry out the assignment. The timeframe was later extended after the members requested for more time to enable for thoroughness.

The probe panel report submitted Friday at the State House, Abuja, came on the day the pioneer Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was marking his 60th birthday.

The investigation panel in one of their recommendations, specifically stressed that in appointing a new chairman henceforth, consideration should be given to candidates from other law…