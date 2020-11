A military witness, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, has revealed the roles played by Lt.- Col. S.O. Bello and Brig.-Gen. F.O. Omata at the Oct. 20 shootings at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos.

Source: Guardian Newspaper