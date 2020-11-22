Defection: Ebonyi indegenes urge lawmakers to impeach Umahi over alleged constitutional breaches





The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has enjoined the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to embark on the impeachment of the Governor Dave Umahi for allegedly breaching constitutional provision due to his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group referred to a subsisting Supreme […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper