Drastic economic decisions are required to avert depression | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Contraction May Extend To Q4 Over #EndSARS Crisis – LCCI

• Economists Warn Against Sluggish Growth

• NECA Wants Robust Fiscal, Monetary Packages To Reflate Economy

• FG Must Shun Exploitative External Debts

• Cyclical Issues Triggered By COVID-19, Other Endemic Risks Must Be Addressed –Saibu

Nigeria, yesterday, yet again slipped into another round of recession recording a negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020.

But experts were quick to warn that underlying signs were deep and require drastic economic decisions to reflate the economy and stem its gradual drift into depression.

They also advised the government to shun exploitative external debts and consider “leveraging the underground money” (including ill-gotten resources kept away from the formal intermediation process).

The latest economic downturn, which economists have described as a severe recession and the worst since 1987, is also the…