Lyon move second in Ligue 1, Montpellier win thriller | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zimbabwe striker Tino Kadewere scored a late winner as Lyon beat Angers 1-0 to move second in Ligue 1, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier beat Strasbourg 4-3 in a dramatic match earlier in the day and sit joint-third with Monaco, behind Lyon on goal difference.

Defending champions PSG blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco on Friday and hand the chasing pack the chance to close the gap.

Lyon, semi-finalists in last season’s Champions League, took advantage but needed an 80th-minute winner from Kadewere.

“We came to win and take second and we did it,” said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. “It wasn’t our best game but we’ve had matches when we had lots of…