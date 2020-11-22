Matawalle secures unconditional release of 11 kidnap victimsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A total of 11 kidnap victims were on Saturday night rescued from their abductors by officials of the Zamfara government, a statement issued by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to Gov. Bello Matawalle, has said.

Iliyasu said the unconditional release of the victims, who hail from Bukkuyum local government area of the state, followed the ‘carrot and stick’ approach initiated by Matawalle.

‘Carrot and stick’ is a metaphor for the use of a combination of reward and punishment to induce a desired behavior.

Iliyasu explained that government officials started negotiations with the bandits immediately they received distress calls that the victims had been abducted.

He quoted the governor as saying the peace accord remained the most viable approach to banditry in the state because peace was gradually being restored while kidnap victims were released without any form of ransom or conditions.

The governor who appealed to unrepentant bandits in the state to surrender their…