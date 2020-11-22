PDP dismisses purported suspension of Egwu, 23 othersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed publications suggesting that some of its key leaders in Ebonyi, including former Governor of the state, Sen. Sam Egwu, and 23 others were suspended from the party.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday described the purported reports as misleading.

Ologbondiyan said that no PDP leader in Ebonyi had been suspended adding that the document purporting the suspension was fictitious and did not emanate from the Ebonyi state chapter of the party as suggested.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP does not have a state working committee in Ebonyi state as presented by the said fictitious document.

“As such, any such body said to have met to arrive at any decision or any action claimed to have been taken by such a non-existent body is at best imaginary.”

Ologbondiyan said that the public was already aware that the body vested with the task of piloting the…