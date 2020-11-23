Adeyemi advocates N50bn bailout fund for airline operators | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi), has called on the Federal Government to provide a bailout fund of N50 billion for airlines operators in the country.

Adeyemi, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyemi, who raised an alarm that it was no longer safe to fly Nigerian Airlines, noted that the airline operators in Nigeria were managing and cutting corners in their operations because of challenges inherent in their operations.

“We particularly held interactions with Airline operators and a few important factors came to fore.

“It will indeed require executive orders which must be adhered to.”

He said although Federal Government had provided a bailout of N4 billion for the operators he, however, said there was need for a review of the bailout to keep the airliners in business and ensure safety of passengers.

“With further and more critical intervention with airline operators in Nigeria, we gathered that approximately…