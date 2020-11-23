Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resistsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
4


(FILES) In this file photo US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on November 16, 2020. – US President-elect Joe Biden will name on November 24, 2020 the first picks to be part of his administration, his chief of staff said on November 22, 2020, declining to say what positions will be announced. “You are going to see the first of the president-elect’s cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week,” Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC. “You’ll have to wait for president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday.” (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

US President-elect Joe Biden will name on Tuesday the first picks to be part of his administration, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump continues to evoke unsubstantiated fraud and to insist he defeated the Democrat.

That announcement underscored Biden’s preparations to assume the presidency in January despite Trump’s moves — efforts increasingly seen as…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR