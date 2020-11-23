Katsina records 37,970 cases of various disasters in 9 months – SEMA boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Monday said that the state had recorded 37,970 cases of various disasters between January and September, 2020.

SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, made the disclosure in Katsina, while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the agency.

Nasamu said some of the disaster included : fire incidents, rainstorm/ windstorm, flood and armed banditry.

According to him, the state recorded 333 cases of fire incidents alone during the period under review.

He added that the fire incidents were recorded at various individual houses and market places.

He, however, disclosed that the government donated N52.9 million assistance to the victims.

Nasamu said that 10,217 cases of rainstorm/windstorm were also reported to the agency during the period.

The executive secretary pointed out that banditry cases were recorded at Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume local government areas of…