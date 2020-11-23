key talking points at cyber G20World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Landmark promises on vaccine access, a US president gone golfing, and awkward questions for the Saudi hosts about the murder of campaigning journalist Jamal Khashoggi have dominated this year’s virtual G20.

Here are key quotes from the event.

– Solidarity vs. COVID-19 –

The novel coronavirus has claimed at least 1,381,915 lives globally, according to an AFP tally, since the World Health Organization announced the emergence of the virus in China in December.

Distribution of the breakthrough vaccines dominated the debate at this year’s G20, with questions raised about availability in less-developed countries, as rich nations snap up the lion’s share of doses being pumped out by pharmaceutical firms.

“We will only halt COVID-19 through…