Sixty per cent of 10 Africans live in a country where governance has improved since 2010. Nigerians are not amongst them. The very best thing we can say about Nigeria’s performance in a new international assessment of governance in Africa is that our government is not seen to be as corrupt as our private sector. […]

The post Mo Ibrahim Index and the damning indictment on governance in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper