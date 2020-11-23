Return 2021 budget to Executive, Rep. Abiante urges Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rep Awaji-inombek Abiante has urged the House of Representatives to return the 2021 budget estimate of over N13 trillion to the executive. He said, “such estimate cannot take the country out of the current recession.”

Abiante said this on Monday in Abuja following the failure of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Director-General, Budget office, Mr Ben Akabueze, to appear before the House Committee on Science and Technology.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the minister and the D-G were both summoned by the committee to answer questions bothering on inadequate allocation to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to him, Nigerian should redirect their protests to the insufficient budgetary allocation to projects that have the capacity to change the problems bedeviling the country.

Beni Lar, the Chairman of the Committee, however, turned back the representatives of the Minister of Finance,…