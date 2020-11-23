Sanwo-Olu donates palliatives to 200 widows in Badagry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Monday donated palliatives to 200 widows in Badagry to cushion economic hardship faced by them.

Speaking shortly before the distribution of the food items in Gbaji, Badagry, Bonu said he was sent to the widows by the governor to give them the palliatives.

The special adviser said that COVID-19 pandemic palliatives had been shared throughout the state and particularly throughout the three local government/LCDAs of Badagry.

Bonu added that the food items included Indomie noodles, beans, rice and garri, adding that they were mainly for the widows.

He said the palliatives were in appreciation of widows and parents in Badagry who influenced their children positively by keeping them away from bad groups and miscreants during the EndSARS protests in Lagos.

According to Bonu, miscreants took advantage of the peaceful protests to unleash mayhem on government and…