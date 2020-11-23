Sassuolo go top as Lukaku helps Inter fight back against Torino | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sassuolo took the top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona, as Romelu Lukaku scored twice to help Inter Milan fightback from two goals down to beat Torino.

Sassuolo has 18 points from eight games, one point more than AC Milan, who travel to Napoli later on Sunday.

Roma moves third, level on points with AC Milan after Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice in a 3-0 win over Parma.

Antonio Conte’s Inter had been trailing 2-0 after 62 minutes before battling back to win 4-2 at the San Siro, where they host Real Madrid in the Champions…