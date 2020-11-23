Sassuolo go top as Lukaku helps Inter fight back against Torino | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 21, 2020 Sassuolo’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Atalanta vs Sassuolo, played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium. – Sassuolo is the hit of the fall in Serie A, with play, goals and a second place in the standings, rewarding the recipe concocted by Roberto De Zerbi, coach adept of a happy football. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Sassuolo took the top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona, as Romelu Lukaku scored twice to help Inter Milan fightback from two goals down to beat Torino.

Sassuolo has 18 points from eight games, one point more than AC Milan, who travel to Napoli later on Sunday.

Roma moves third, level on points with AC Milan after Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice in a 3-0 win over Parma.

Antonio Conte’s Inter had been trailing 2-0 after 62 minutes before battling back to win 4-2 at the San Siro, where they host Real Madrid in the Champions…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

