Stakeholders chart path to virile real sector at The Guardian awardsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Worried by the state of the nation’s manufacturing sector, the acting Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian, Martins Oloja, and other stakeholders in the real sector have asked the Federal Government and economic managers to develop policies and modules towards achieving a virile manufacturing sector.



He stated this during The Guardian Manufacturing Excellence Award, tagged “The Manufacturing Sector As Catalyst For Industrialisation: Issues And Prospects.”

Oloja described the sector as the heart of any economy seeking growth and stressed that if attention were not given to the sector, not much would be achieved as a nation.



He called on the Federal Government to develop policies and modules aimed at achieving economic sustainability and development.

He also underscored the need for the government to prioritise quality education because of the connection between quality education and industrial development.

He said: “Take a look at South Africa and other…