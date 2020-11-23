UN Holds Constructive Engagement Session With Nigerian Youth





On the heels of global demands by youth for structural socioeconomic transformation, improved governance and intergenerational dialogue, young people in Nigeria has urged for their voice to be heard to meet their concerns, needs and aspirations. The dialogue titled, “From protests to constructive engagement – conversations with young Nigerians about Nigeria”, involved more 2,700 online […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper