UNFPA trains social, health workers on GBV care in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says it has trained social and health workers on mental health and psycho-social support for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Kaduna State.

Mr Macauley Christian, UNFPA Humanitarian Coordinator, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Christian said that the training was designed to equip the social and frontline health workers with skills, to address the mental and psycho-social needs of GBV survivors.

He said: “We are in a crisis situation following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic along with constant violence where vulnerable women and girls continue to be the target.

“Women and girls go through different forms of abuse like rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and female genital mutilation among others.”

He said that the Kaduna State Government sought the support of the UNFPA to equip the social and health workers with the needed skills in handling cases of GBV.

“We…