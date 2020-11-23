Wood ends Burnley’s wait for first win of the season | The Guardian Nigeria News

Burnley won for the first time in the Premier League this season as Chris Wood sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Sean Dyche’s side had failed to win any of their first seven games in the joint worst start to a season in the club’s history.

The Clarets were the only Premier League team yet to score a home goal this term until New Zealand striker Wood put them ahead in the first half against Palace.

That was enough to clinch a much-needed three points for Burnley, who climbed out of the relegation zone at the expense of Fulham.

Palace were missing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the first league game Zaha had missed since February 2019…



