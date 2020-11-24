Alleged fraud: Lawyers to Maina, co-defendant shun court proceeding | The Guardian Nigeria News

Counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) and Maina’s firm, the 2nd defendant in the money laundering trial, on Monday abandoned the court proceeding.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, where Maina is facing a 12-count charge, made the remark in his ruling on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had, on Oct. 25, charged Maina (1st defendant) before the court alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd on money laundering offences.

He had, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

NAN reports that Justice Abang, had, on Monday, adjourned trial continuation shortly after the court-ordered Sen. Ali Ndume, who stood as surety for Maina, to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre over his inability to produce the 1st defendant to stand his trial.

The court also ordered that the trial should be continued in Maina’s absence.

It would be…