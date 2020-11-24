Giroud fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16





Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with two matches to spare after a late Olivier Giroud strike gave the Blues a 2-1 win over Rennes. The France forward’s powerful header in stoppage time snatched the points for Frank Lampard’s side after Serhou Guirassy had levelled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s first-half opener. Chelsea […]

