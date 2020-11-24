“I am ashamed I don’t know my husband’s grave” – Widow tells SARS panel | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mrs Christisna Nnatuanya, widow of Linus Nnatuanya who allegedly died in the custody of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Awkuzu, Anambra, says she is ashamed that she can’t show her seven children the grave of their father.

Nnatuanya who testified at the Judicial Panel of Inquiry (JPI) on SARS activities in Awka on Tuesday said her husband was arrested at Ogbaru area of Anambra in January 2007 without warrant.

She said she could not see her husband until about six days when somebody told her that police personnel arrested some people in the area.

Christian said she later found her husband in SARS cell at Awkuzu.

She said her deceased husband told her he was arrested on the allegation that he was a member of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

“The heat and stench was much and my husband was allergic to heat. So they said I should go and bring N400,000, but I did not have it. I later raised N40,000 and on getting…