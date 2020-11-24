IGP promotes 82,779 junior officers





The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday promoted 82,779 junior police officers including those who were negatively impacted during the #EndSARS protest to their next ranks. “The promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants, and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the […]

