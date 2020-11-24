Iwobi compared to Maicon, Cuadrado after right-back role against Fulham | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has compared Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi to Brazil’s Maicon and Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado after his impressive performance as a right-back against Fulham on Saunday, reports goal.com.

Iwobi was drafted into a new role at Craven Cottage and he produced a solid shift as a full-back for 90 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti’s side bagged a 3-2 away win.

In the encounter, the former Arsenal star completed the most dribbles for Everton (6) with two tackles completed and two interceptions made.

Richards was particularly pleased by Iwobi’s performance in the right-back position and he compared him with Maicon and Cuadrado whom he played with at Manchester City and Fiorentina…