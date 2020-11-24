Minister calls for investment in renewable energy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Monday called on investors to focus attention on renewable energy sector, describing it as lucrative and alternative source of electricity.

Onu made the call at the 38th National Solar Energy Forum (NASEF), organised by Solar Energy Society of Nigeria, Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) and Energy Commission of Nigeria in Sokoto.

The Minister who was represented by Director-General of ECN, Prof. Elijah Bala, commended organisers on the theme: “Solar Energy post COVID-19 Economy ” describing it at apt and timely.

He said COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged economies with no exception to Nigeria, which he said was 90 per cent dependent on crude oil export coupled with low demand.

“It is a common knowledge that our economy has again gone into recession due to low demand in oil and consequent low price,” Onu said.

He explained that Nigeria needed more meaningful progress, stressing that the right…