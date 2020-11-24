Nigeria not included in visa bond pilot programme — U.S. mission | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United States mission in Nigeria says Nigeria is not included in the visa bond pilot programme which was issued by the outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday.

In a statement, the U.S. mission said that the limited six-month visa bond pilot programme, beginning Dec. 24, 2020, affected 15 African countries, excluding Nigeria.

The 15 African countries affected are Angola, Liberia, Libya, Burkina Faso, Congo, Djibouti, Burundi, Eritrea, Mauritania, Gambia, Susan, Chad, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Principe and Cape Verde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visa bond programme will require applicants for tourist and business visas from some African countries to pay up to $15,000 bond (country dependent) in addition to visa fees.

The U.S. mission said that the new rule was put in place to address the high rate of Nonimmigrant overstay following visa expiration and/or completion of purpose in the U.S.

“The Department and our embassies and consulates overseas…