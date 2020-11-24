Ozigbo, Wike bag Business Hallmark’s People Of The Year Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

The immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, has been named as a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Transformational Leadership Award at the 2020 edition of the People of the Year Awards.

The People of the Year Award is an annual event organised by Business Hallmark Group, publishers of Hallmark Newspapers, with awards given to individuals who have exhibited uncommon enterprise, leadership, and excellence.

The top honours of the event, the ‘Man of the Year’ Award was given to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who…