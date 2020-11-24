Rapper A-Q Exits Chocolate City, Sets Up Accelerator For African ArtistesGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A-Q is leaving his position at Chocolate City Music to set up a music incubator for African artistes this November.

The Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste has signed a joint venture deal with Africa’s biggest music distribution platform, Africori Music Group. Together with Africori, he will spend the next 18 months discovering and funding artistes’ careers across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I had a wholesome experience at Chocolate City, and I’m happy to have been part of the label’s journey to profitability”, A-Q says.

“I’m even more excited about my new business venture with Africori; I’m very passionate about discovering and nurturing talent. We are confident that the music incubator is what African artistes need right now. We all know access to funds is very limited for young acts across the continent’, A-Q adds.

Founder and CEO of Africori, Yoel Kenan says “I am very excited to be partnering with A-Q on discovering and nurturing a new wave of talented and soon to be…