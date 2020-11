The Omowunmi Abisogun ruling house of Iruland, Lagos has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland over alleged misappropriation of family properties.

