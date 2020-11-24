Saraki leads PDP's national reconciliation panel





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday night announced that former Senate President Bukola Saraki is the chairman of its new six-man committee on National Reconciliation. Other members of the committee are former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Ayim; former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ibrahim Dankwambo […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper