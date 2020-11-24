Senate wants Lagos, others to get 1% of VAT allocation over violence, looting





Nigerian Senate on Tuesday called on the federal government to allocate one percent of the Value Added Tax to states affected by violence and looting that ended the EndSars protests. Biodun Olujimi -representing Ekiti South constituency – and Gershom Bassey – representing Cross River South Senatorial District, sponsored motions suggesting that the allocation will help […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper