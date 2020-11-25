Africa’s economic giant Nigeria at a ‘critical juncture’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

More than 200 million Nigerians will slide further into poverty as the coronavirus pandemic has sent oil prices tumbling and pushed Africa’s largest economy into recession.

To many in oil-rich Nigeria, Saturday’s announcement of a recession was no surprise — even the president had warned a downturn was coming.

“It feels like we have been in recession since the beginning of the year,” said French teacher Joseph Olaniyan, who works at different private schools in the capital Abuja.

The 30-year-old had no income for six months, between April and September, due to school closures.

The number of poor Nigerians was expected to increase by about two million largely due to population growth, according to the World Bank, but with the pandemic, the number could increase by 7 million.

And now with a recession on its hands — Nigeria’s GDP shrank for a second consecutive quarter by 3.62 percent — opportunities seem to have gone from bad to worse.

With the contraction in GDP,…