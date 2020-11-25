Biden urges end to ‘grim season of division’ in Thanksgiving message | The Guardian Nigeria News





“I believe that this grim season of division, demonization is going to give way to a year of light,” Biden said in an address in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

While not mentioning Donald Trump by name, Biden also made a reference to the president’s refusal to accept the results of the November 3 election.

“In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results,” he said. “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else.”





Source: Guardian Newspaper