Burna Boy Snags 2021 Grammy Nomination With “Twice As Tall” AlbumGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian superstar singer Burna Boy has landed his second Grammy nomination thanks to his “Twice As Tall” album.

The singer was nominated under the World Music Album alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen.

This is the second year in a row that the singer is getting a nomination in this category.

He snagged his first nomination last year with his “African Giant” album but lost the award to Angelique Kidjo.

With this nomination for the 2021 Grammy awards, he has another shot at bringing home the much-coveted award.

Twice As Tall is a 15-track album which was released on August 14th is a follow up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album “African Giant”.

Burna Boy says the album is “a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time. It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the…